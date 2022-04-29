Backstrom (rest) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
With Backstrom getting the night off, look for Connor McMichael to draw into the lineup versus New York. Backstrom will return to his usual featured role for Game 1 of Washington's first-round playoff series against the Panthers.
