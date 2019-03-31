Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sixth straight 70-plus point season

Backstrom scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Backstrom now has 21 goals and 73 points, and has recorded at least 20 goals for four straight seasons and at least 70 points for six. Talk about consistency. Backstrom is an automatic play.

