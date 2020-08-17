Backstrom (concussion) was cleared to begin skating Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Backstrom was on the ice with the Capitals' Black Aces as the main roster was given the day off. If the center can be cleared for contact at Tuesday's game-day skate, there is a chance he could be available against the Islanders for Game 4. If he can't give it a go, Lars Eller figures to hold down the second-line center spot.