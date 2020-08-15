Backstrom (concussion) joined his teammates on the ice toward the end of practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
It's a bit disconcerting that Backstrom wasn't able to log a full practice, but his presence on the ice still represents a major step forward in his recovery. His status for Sunday's Game 3 likely won't be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy players hoping to use 32-year-old pivot in daily lineups should plan accordingly.
