Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Skipping Worlds
Backstrom will not participate in the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
Backstrom listed "injury" as the reason for declining the invitation, and though he hinted that he was bothered by some kind of ailment during the playoffs, no further update has been provided. The 31-year-old center finished with 74 points in 80 games -- while adding five goals and eight points in seven postseason contests -- during 2018-19 and should be a top fantasy playmaker again in 2019-20.
