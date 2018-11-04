Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Snaps three-game slump

Backstrom had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday night. The assist came on the power play.

He'd gone three games without points, so it was nice to see him break the slump. Backstrom has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 12 games so far. And nine of the points have come with the man advantage. Backstrom is one of the most under-rated forwards in the NHL. He needs to be active in every format.