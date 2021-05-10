Backstrom (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom missed Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers and his availability for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins has yet to be confirmed. The 33-year-old Swede leads all Capitals with 53 points in 54 games this season.
