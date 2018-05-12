Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Status for Game 2 in question

Head coach Barry Trotz is "optimistic" Backstrom (upper body) will be able to return at some point during the Eastern Conference finals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom worked out Saturday, but didn't participate in any on-ice activities, which would seem to indicate he's not particularly close to returning to game action. Trotz's optimism that the Swedish pivot will be ready to return at some point during the Eastern Conference finals doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 2, but his status for that contest should be confirmed prior to puck drop Sunday evening.