Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Status for Game 2 in question
Head coach Barry Trotz is "optimistic" Backstrom (upper body) will be able to return at some point during the Eastern Conference finals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom worked out Saturday, but didn't participate in any on-ice activities, which would seem to indicate he's not particularly close to returning to game action. Trotz's optimism that the Swedish pivot will be ready to return at some point during the Eastern Conference finals doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 2, but his status for that contest should be confirmed prior to puck drop Sunday evening.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Questionable for series opener•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will travel to Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't play Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...