Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Stays hot in loss

Backstrom picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The veteran playmaker has hit the scoresheet in four straight games and seven of the last eight, racking up five goals and 11 points over that stretch, Backstrom is now three points shy of his sixth straight 70-point campaign, but given his current form and the games left on the calendar, his fourth career 80-point season isn't out of the question.