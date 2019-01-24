Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Stays hot in loss

Backstrom scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

While the Caps have now lost seven straight, Backstrom's actually been on a bit of a roll, scoring two goals and six points in his last five games. The 31-year-old is now one power-play point shy of 20 for the sixth consecutive season, and he's on a point-a-game pace with 51 points (13 goals, 38 helpers) through 49 contests heading into the All-Star break.