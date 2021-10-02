Backstrom (hip) said he has not resumed skating and that there is "no timetable" regarding his return, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom further clarified that he is not a candidate for surgery and that he is feeling "better now than at the end of last year". The uncertainty surrounding Backstrom's injury is likely to adversely affect his fantasy stock, but value-minded managers willing to roll the dice should land a very capable starter once the Swede returns to action. Lars Eller is expected to fill Backstrom's spot in the top six in the event of a prolonged absence, although there's an outside chance the situation motivates Washington to give an extended look to promising youngsters like Connor McMichael or Hendrix Lapierre if they continue to produce well in the preseason, so circle back for further updates.