Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Still putting up points
Backstrom scored twice in the third period Saturday to propel the Capitals to a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights. One goal came on the power play.
Backstrom has 15 points, including four goals, in 18 games. But the goals were his first in 10 games. At this rate, Backstrom will tally points in the high 60s, but that would be his lowest total since 2012-12 (the lockout year). And his minus-2 rating so far is a bit odd for a career plus-118 pivot on the best team in the NHL. It bears watching, especially for a soon-to-be 32-year-old.
