Backstrom (concussion) won't play in Sunday's Game 3 versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom was able to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, Saturday, but he'll need more time before re-entering the lineup. The Capitals are in a tough position down 2-0 in the series, so Backstrom would be a major boost if he can return for Game 4. For the time being, Lars Eller will continue to center the second line.