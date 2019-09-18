Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Suiting up for preseason clash

Backstrom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.

After missing the 2019 IIHF World Championship due to an undisclosed injury, Backstrom will see his first competitive action of the year. The center his the 70-point mark for the sixth straight season last year and should be capable of a seventh in 2019-20. The Swede figures to continue anchoring the top line with Alex Ovechkin and should get plenty of opportunities with the No. 1 power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy option.