Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Suiting up for preseason clash
Backstrom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.
After missing the 2019 IIHF World Championship due to an undisclosed injury, Backstrom will see his first competitive action of the year. The center his the 70-point mark for the sixth straight season last year and should be capable of a seventh in 2019-20. The Swede figures to continue anchoring the top line with Alex Ovechkin and should get plenty of opportunities with the No. 1 power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy option.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Skipping Worlds•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Leads Caps with four points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds two more points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back at practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Confirmed scratch Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.