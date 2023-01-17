Backstrom notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Backstrom has logged two assists over four contests since making his season debut last Sunday. The 35-year-old has slowly built up his ice time -- he ranked third among Capitals forwards with 18:29 in Monday's victory. The center has added seven shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's maintained a middle-six role, but there's always a possibility he could eventually reunite with Alex Ovechkin on the top line.