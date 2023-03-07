Backstrom logged a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Backstrom helped out on Alex Ovechkin's third-period tally. While he hasn't scored in his last eight games, Backstrom has provided four assists, including three on the power play, in that span. The 35-year-old center has 11 points, 34 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 22 contests this season.