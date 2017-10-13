Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Surprise scratch Friday

Backstrom (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The nature of Backstrom's issue remains a mystery, but the Capitals will have to try and find a way to generate offense without one of their best centers against Cory Schneider and the Devils on Friday. Washington should release an update Backstrom's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers.