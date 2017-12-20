Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies assist Tuesday
Backstrom recorded an assist and three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
The helper gives Backstrom four goals and eight points in his last seven games. The 29-year-old playmaker's production has sparked in recent weeks since being reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the top line. The fourth-overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft should be played regularly.
