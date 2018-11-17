Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies game-winner
Backstrom scored the game-winning overtime goal and added an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
The veteran center is playing well lately, but this was his first multi-point game since Nov. 3. Since that date, though, he's been rather consistent with three goals and nine points in eight games. As usual Backstrom has far more assists than goals, but that's to be expected, and owners have to love -- whether it continues or not -- that currently, he's on pace to set a new career-high in helpers.
