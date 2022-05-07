Backstrom delivered two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Backstrom has one goal and three assists in three games this series, and is riding a three-game scoring streak. He now has 75 playoff helpers in his storied career, which puts him within two apples of the top-50 postseason playmakers all time.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sitting out season finale•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up opening tally•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Sunday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Big game on big night•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Inflicts damage on Jackets•