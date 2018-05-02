Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three helpers in Game 3 win

Backstrom dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins. The Game 3 victory gave Washington a 2-1 series lead.

Backstrom is a passer extraordinaire, but he had racked up just one assist over his last five appearances after opening the playoffs with five helpers in three games. He also has three goals this postseason, proving he can put up numbers when it matters most even while skating on a separate line from sniper Alex Ovechkin at even strength. If Backstrom keeps playing like this, he might just get rewarded with his first career Eastern Conference Finals appearance.