Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three helpers in Game 3 win
Backstrom dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins. The Game 3 victory gave Washington a 2-1 series lead.
Backstrom is a passer extraordinaire, but he had racked up just one assist over his last five appearances after opening the playoffs with five helpers in three games. He also has three goals this postseason, proving he can put up numbers when it matters most even while skating on a separate line from sniper Alex Ovechkin at even strength. If Backstrom keeps playing like this, he might just get rewarded with his first career Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds back of the net•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Big three-point game carries team to OT win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two more assists•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in Thursday's Game 1 loss•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finishes season with 14 points in last eight games•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...