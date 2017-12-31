Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three-point effort snaps four-game slump
Backstrom scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils.
The points snapped a four-game scoring slump. Backstrom's season has been an odd one. He has delivered seven multiple-point games (19 points), but just 12 points in the other 32 games. Right now, Backstrom is trending toward the worst, full-season production of his career.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Scores, adds helper in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Breaks goal drought•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two assists, but no goals in 18 games•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Warming up with helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Held off scoresheet again Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...