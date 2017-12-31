Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three-point effort snaps four-game slump

Backstrom scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

The points snapped a four-game scoring slump. Backstrom's season has been an odd one. He has delivered seven multiple-point games (19 points), but just 12 points in the other 32 games. Right now, Backstrom is trending toward the worst, full-season production of his career.

