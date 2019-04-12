Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tickles twine twice in win

Backstrom scored the game's first two goals, as Washington defeated Carolina 4-2 on Thursday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Backstrom's second goal was of the power-play variety and doubled Washington's lead before Alex Ovechkin stretched it to three prior to the end of the first period. Carolina would get to within one goal, but the Capitals would ultimately hold on for a critical Game 1 victory.

More News
Our Latest Stories