Backstrom scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Backstrom redirected a Justin Schultz shot into the net at 1:37 of the third period. Though the Capitals lost the series 4-2, Backstrom was productive with a goal and five helpers in six contests. He added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating while centering the second line.