Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two assists, but no goals in 18 games
Backstrom picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
The Caps recently put Backstrom back together with Alexander the Gr8 and the duo has been electric in the last few games. Backstrom is on a three-game, four-assist scoring streak and is now up to 19 points, 16 of which are helpers. Unfortunately, he has gone without a goal in 18 games. That needs to change fast to fully optimize his fantasy value and get him back to the 20-goal plateau he has hit in the last two seasons.
