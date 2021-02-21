Backstrom notched two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

One game after seeing his five-game point streak snapped, the 33-year-old center got right back to work, setting up T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin for tallies with the man advantage. Backstrom is averaging better than a point a game for the first time since 2016-17, piling up eight goals and 22 points through 17 contests to begin the season.