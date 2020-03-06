Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in OT loss
Backstrom dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Alex Ovechkin from Backstrom and John Carlson is a familiar line in the stat sheet, and that scenario played out twice in the third period, allowing the Capitals to walk away with a point. The pass-first center has 42 assists in 59 games played this season, and he's tossed in 11 goals as well.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Earns power-play assist•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two apples•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ignites road rally•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up pair of assists•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Salts victory with empty-netter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.