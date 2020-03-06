Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in OT loss

Backstrom dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Alex Ovechkin from Backstrom and John Carlson is a familiar line in the stat sheet, and that scenario played out twice in the third period, allowing the Capitals to walk away with a point. The pass-first center has 42 assists in 59 games played this season, and he's tossed in 11 goals as well.