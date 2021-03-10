Backstrom picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.
The 33-year-old helped set up each of Washington's first two goals of the evening, extending his current point streak to three games. On the season, Backstrom has racked up 10 goals and 29 points through 25 contests, his best scoring pace in over a decade.
