Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in Thursday's Game 1 loss
Backstrom recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1.
He assisted on both of Evgeny Kuznetsov's first-period goals, which came less than 30 seconds apart while the Jackets were trying to kill off Josh Anderson's major penalty for boarding, but the Caps offense fell mostly asleep after that flurry. Backstrom now has 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 97 career playoff games, and he'll need to stay productive if Washington is going to bounce back and get through to the second round.
