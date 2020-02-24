Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in win
Backstrom notched two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
Both helpers came as part of a four-goal third period for the Caps. Backstrom has a modest three-game point streak during which he's recorded five points (all assists), and on the season he's been his usual productive self, amassing 11 goals and 50 points through 54 contests.
