Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in win

Backstrom notched two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came as part of a four-goal third period for the Caps. Backstrom has a modest three-game point streak during which he's recorded five points (all assists), and on the season he's been his usual productive self, amassing 11 goals and 50 points through 54 contests.

