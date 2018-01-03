Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two key assists in overtime win
Backstrom (illness) dished out two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
It's a good thing Backstrom was able to suit up, as he assisted on a pair of pivotal goals by linemate Alex Ovechkin, who tied the game in the third period and won it in overtime. The Swedish stud's total of 25 helpers in 40 appearances is actually pretty disappointing given his past output, though any shortcomings on Backstrom's end are being nicely masked by Ovechkin's league-leading 26 goals.
