Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points against Pens

Backstrom scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

He lit the lamp for the first time since Feb. 13, ending a 10-game drought, but Backstrom has still been productive lately with nine points in his last eight contests. On the season, the 32-year-old has 12 goals and 54 points through 60 games.

