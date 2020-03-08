Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points against Pens
Backstrom scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
He lit the lamp for the first time since Feb. 13, ending a 10-game drought, but Backstrom has still been productive lately with nine points in his last eight contests. On the season, the 32-year-old has 12 goals and 54 points through 60 games.
