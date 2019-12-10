Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points in return

Backstrom scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 32-year-old had missed the prior eight games with an upper-body injury, but Backstrom showed no rust in his return and his chemistry with Alex Ovechkin was as strong as ever, as the duo assisted on each other's tallies. Backstrom actually has a four-game point streak going dating back to Nov. 15, and on the year he has five goals and 20 points in 24 contests.