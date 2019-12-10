Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points in return
Backstrom scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 32-year-old had missed the prior eight games with an upper-body injury, but Backstrom showed no rust in his return and his chemistry with Alex Ovechkin was as strong as ever, as the duo assisted on each other's tallies. Backstrom actually has a four-game point streak going dating back to Nov. 15, and on the year he has five goals and 20 points in 24 contests.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Doubtful against Ducks•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sitting out against Kings•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time decision in L.A.•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: No-go against San Jose•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Likely out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.