Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points including game winner Tuesday

Backstrom scored the game-winning goal inside the final minute of regulation, adding a power-play assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

He came into the game with just four points (two goals, two assists) and a minus-6 rating in his last 10 games, so Backstrom picked a good time to tease shaking off his slump. The 30-year-old isn't coming close to last year's point-per-game pace, managing only 12 goals and 41 points in 52 games, but a big second half is still possible if Alex Ovechkin catches fire and Backstrom can ride his coattails once again.