Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unable to play Saturday

Backstrom (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom was considered a long shot since he didn't play in Friday's win over the Lightning, as the team wants to test how he responds to contact in practice first. The Swedish center's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Sharks, so he'll have ample opportunities to prove his health before then.

