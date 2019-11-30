Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unable to play Saturday
Backstrom (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom was considered a long shot since he didn't play in Friday's win over the Lightning, as the team wants to test how he responds to contact in practice first. The Swedish center's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Sharks, so he'll have ample opportunities to prove his health before then.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Friday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets in non-contact practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Generates power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.