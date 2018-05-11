Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unavailable for Game 1
Backstrom (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom also missed Monday's Game 6 against the Penguins due to his upper-body injury, but the Capitals were able to pull out a series-clinching 2-1 victory in that contest, so they'll hope to have similar success without one of their best players on the ice again Friday. Lars Eller will continue to fill in on Washington's second line and top power-play unit until Backstrom is given the green light to return.
