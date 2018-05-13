Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Unlikely to play Sunday

Backstrom (upper body) is a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Lightning on Sunday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz pegged Backstrom with the game-time label, but all signs point to him sitting out again. Backstrom didn't take line rushes or participate in the power play during Sunday's morning skate, and the 30-year-old pivot also stayed on the ice late with the scratches. If Backstrom is indeed out, Lars Eller will continue to man the second line in his place.