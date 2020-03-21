Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Up to 54 points

Backstrom has registered 12 goals and 54 points in 61 games thus far in the 2019-20 season.

Backstrom is near his customary 70-point pace, although a six-game absence during December could prevent the 32-year-old from reaching that mark for a seventh consecutive season. With a five-year contract extension in hand, the Swedish center will remain a key cog in Washington's offense for the foreseeable future and therefore has considerable fantasy value when hockey resumes.