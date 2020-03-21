Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Up to 54 points
Backstrom has registered 12 goals and 54 points in 61 games thus far in the 2019-20 season.
Backstrom is near his customary 70-point pace, although a six-game absence during December could prevent the 32-year-old from reaching that mark for a seventh consecutive season. With a five-year contract extension in hand, the Swedish center will remain a key cog in Washington's offense for the foreseeable future and therefore has considerable fantasy value when hockey resumes.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points against Pens•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Earns power-play assist•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two apples•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ignites road rally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.