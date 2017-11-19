Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Warming up with helper Saturday

Backstrom recorded a power-play assist during Washington's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The Swedish playmaker has three points in his last five games after going point-less in the seven contests prior. Backstrom is off to a sluggish start after last season's 23-goal, 86-point campaign, but fantasy owners should expect him to finish closer to the 70+ point mark he's been able to hit in recent seasons. The 30-year-old is an excellent buy-low candidate.