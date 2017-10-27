Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will not play Thursday

Backstrom (illness) will not play Thursday against the Canucks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom was questionable after not taking part in the morning skate, but with back-to-back games against the Oilers and the Flames this weekend, the coaching staff appears inclined to give the 29-year-old a night off the convalesce. Chandler Stephenson is expected to take his spot on the second line between Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie.

