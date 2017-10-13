Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will play Friday
Contrary to a previous report, Backstrom will play Friday against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The announcement that Backstrom was scratched from the lineup was evidently the result of an error on NHL.com's official roster report, but the Swedish pivot will evidently slot into his usual spot in the Capitals' top-six and first power-play unit against New Jersey. The 29-year-old pivot has enjoyed a great start to the campaign, racking up one goal and five assists through the first four games.
