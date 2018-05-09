Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will travel to Tampa Bay
Backstrom (upper body) will make the trip to Tampa Bay for Game 1 on Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz noted that Backstrom has been working out off the ice, but wouldn't say whether the 30-year-old will be ready to play in the Conference FInals opener on Friday. More updates are likely after Thursday's practice, but the Swedish center is day-to-day for the time being.
