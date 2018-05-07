Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't play Monday
Backstrom (upper body) is out for Monday's Game 6 against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
This is a big loss for the Capitals, as Backstrom is a proven player who has had at least 20 goals and 50 assists in his last three campaigns. He also has 13 points in 11 playoff games. Washington will hope the Swede can return for Game 7 or, in case of a Game 6 win, the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.
