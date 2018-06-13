Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't require surgery

Backstrom will not need surgery to repair two fractures in his finger, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom missed four outings due to injury, but was able to help the Caps close out the last nine games of the season and lift Lord Stanley's Cup, as he tallied 10 points in those final contests. Considering the center won't need surgery, its seems unlikely his finger will linger into the 2018-19 campaign.