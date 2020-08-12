Backstrom (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the remainder of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Islanders.

Losing Backstrom for any significant amount of time would obviously be a huge blow to the Capitals, but to make matters worse, the team is already without Lars Eller (personal), making Washington dangerously thin down the middle just one game into its first-round series. Check back for an update on Backstrom's status ahead of Friday's Game 2.