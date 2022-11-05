Washington claimed Aube-Kubel off waivers from Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Aube-Kubel joined the Leafs on a one-year, $1 million contract in July after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Avalanche. In six games with Toronto this season, the 26-year-old forward posted two shots on goal and 21 hits.
