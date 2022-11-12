Aube-Kubel will have a hearing Saturday with NHL Player Safety after his illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay's Cal Foote on Friday.

Aube-Kubel picked up a match penalty for the hit and will likely face a suspension. It was his third game with Washington after he was claimed on waivers from Toronto six days earlier. Aube-Kubel has yet to pick up a point in nine games this season.

