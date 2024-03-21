Aube-Kubel recorded nine hits with a blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

The 27-year-old grinder led the Capitals in hits on the night but only tied the Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit for the game's highest total, as things got chippy in the third period. Aube-Kubel has six goals and 16 points in 50 games on the season, but he's added 121 hits, leaving him 19 away from tying his career high in that category with 14 games left on Washington's schedule.