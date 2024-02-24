Aube-Kubel notched a goal and added two shots and two hits during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Aube-Kubel scored a highlight-reel goal in the first period as he dangled around multiple defenders before backhanding the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to open the scoring for Washington. The 27-year-old has posted a healthy two goals and four points in his last 10 games and has been promoted to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome while T.J. Oshie (lower body) is on the mend which should be a tremendous boost to his fantasy value.