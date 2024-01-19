Aube-Kubel recorded a goal and added three hits during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Aube-Kubel received some fortuitous puck luck as a slot pass ended up redirecting off a Blues defender and past goaltender Jordan Binnington. The 27-year-old has notched two goals and five points in his last seven outings, but Aube-Kubel's role as a depth forward keeps him from being a reliable fantasy asset.